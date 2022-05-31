Man murders his own two children

A man who allegedly killed his two minor children was arrested, hours after their bodies were found from a jungle here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of two minor children aged 4 and 2 years old were recovered at Wahktieh forest in Nongrah this morning, they said.

''We have arrested the father, Jefferson Jana, from Nongrah itself,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

The headman of Nongrah Nonglum locality informed that Jana used to take out his two children and he did the same on Monday too. When they did not return home, the mother immediately filed an FIR with the Rynjah police station at 11 pm.

At around 8.30 am on Tuesday police received a call from people informing about two bodies lying inside the forest.

After the bodies were recovered police arrested the accused. PTI JOP RG RG

