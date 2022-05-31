Left Menu

Man murders his own two children

A man who allegedly killed his two minor children was arrested, hours after their bodies were found from a jungle here, police said on Tuesday.The bodies of two minor children aged 4 and 2 years old were recovered at Wahktieh forest in Nongrah this morning, they said.We have arrested the father, Jefferson Jana, from Nongrah itself, a senior police officer told PTI.The headman of Nongrah Nonglum locality informed that Jana used to take out his two children and he did the same on Monday too.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:54 IST
Man murders his own two children
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly killed his two minor children was arrested, hours after their bodies were found from a jungle here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of two minor children aged 4 and 2 years old were recovered at Wahktieh forest in Nongrah this morning, they said.

''We have arrested the father, Jefferson Jana, from Nongrah itself,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

The headman of Nongrah Nonglum locality informed that Jana used to take out his two children and he did the same on Monday too. When they did not return home, the mother immediately filed an FIR with the Rynjah police station at 11 pm.

At around 8.30 am on Tuesday police received a call from people informing about two bodies lying inside the forest.

After the bodies were recovered police arrested the accused. PTI JOP RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022