Moosewala murder: Police makes first arrest; Delhi HC to hear gangster Bishnoi's plea Wednesday

The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

Delhi Police's special cell got three-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case of the Arms Act and will also question him again in connection with the murder case.

Bishnoi also approached the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehensions of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. The court will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a sea of mourners bade a tearful farewell to the singer, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon.

A senior Punjab official told PTI that they have arrested Manpreet Singh in connection with the murder. ''This is the first arrest in this murder case,'' the official said.

Manpreet has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing of Moosewala. He was produced before a court, which sent him to a five-day police custody, said the official.

Delhi Police's Special Cell got three-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in an case of the Arms Act. ''Since Bishnoi has been taken into police custody, we will also be questioning him in connection with the killing of Moosewala,'' an official said.

However, Bishnoi's advocate Vishal Chopra told PTI that he has been taken into three-day police remand in a different case. ''It has nothing to do with the Moosewala killing case,'' he said.

The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday Bishnoi's plea, claiming apprehensions of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

The plea has sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police.

Bishnoi approached the HC after a Delhi court refused to entertain his plea.

''Pass a direction to the Delhi Police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for the petitioner as he shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and videographed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab Police for the safety of his life,'' the plea said.

Meanwhile, Moosewala was cremated at his native village in Mana district. The body was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from the Mansa civil hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted.

Moosewala's family members, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home.

Moosewala was dressed as a groom. It is a ritual which is followed in the state when a young unmarried man dies. The mother of Moosewala combed his hair while his father tied a red colour turban along with a ''sehra'' on his head.

The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor-trailer with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.

The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban and held it out in his hands to express his gratitude on seeing the sea of mourners.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was present during the funeral procession.

A heavy police force was deployed at the slain singer's residence as well as at the cremation site.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.

The state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala.

One Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder.

According to police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The name of Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder.

However, Shagunpreet had fled to Australia, according to police.

