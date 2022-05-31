Left Menu

Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk, says Ukraine regional governor

Russian forces now control most of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk but have not surrounded it, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk province said on Tuesday after days of fighting.

Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post that Russian shelling had made it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies or evacuate people.

