Kiren Rijiju extends wishes to newly appointed judges of Delhi, Calcutta and Madras HCs

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday extended best wishes to all those advocates and judicial officers who were appointed as judges and additional judges of Delhi High Court, Calcutta High Court and Madras High Court. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote, "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Judges and Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, Calcutta High Court and Madras High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them!."

Advocate Anish Dayal was appointed as judge of Delhi High Court and Amit Sharma as additional judge of Delhi High Court. Judicial Officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury were appointed as additional judges to Calcutta High Court.

Additional Judges Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Marali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam appointed as additional judges of Madras High Court as judges of that High Court. Additional judge A. A Nakkiran was appointed as an additional judge of Madras High Court for a fresh term of one year effective from December 3, 2022.

Earlier on May 13, the Central Government notified the names of nine advocates as Delhi High Court judges. The advocates appointed for Delhi HC judges are Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

The Delhi High Court was operating at a strength of 35 judges as opposed to its sanctioned strength of 60. (ANI)

