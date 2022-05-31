BCAS, SSB get new chiefs

Senior IPS officers Zulfiquar Hasan and S L Thaosen have been appointed as the new directors general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) respectively.

Two separate orders issued by the Centre, following the sanction by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), on Tuesday appointed the two 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the posts that have been vacant since the beginning of the year.

While Hasan, a West Bengal-cadre IPS officer, has been serving as the special director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi, Thaosen is working in the same capacity in the Border Security Force (BSF).

The post of the DG, BCAS has been vacant since January 4 after incumbent Nasir Kamal opted for voluntary retirement.

BCAS Joint DG Jaideep Prasad has been holding the charge of the DG in an additional capacity. The BCAS functions under the Union civil aviation ministry and is tasked with framing security-related protocols for aviation operations.

The government order said Hasan has been appointed ''for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.10.2024''.

Thaosen's order said he has been appointed as the DG, SSB ''up to 30.11.2023 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier''.

The SSB chief's post has been lying vacant after incumbent DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra retired on December 31 last year.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG Sanjay Arora has been holding the additional charge of the SSB since then.

The border force guards the country's borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)