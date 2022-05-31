Left Menu

New Zealand, U.S. reiterate concern over China-Solomon Islands security deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:46 IST
New Zealand, U.S. reiterate concern over China-Solomon Islands security deal
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday raised concerns about a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, the White House said.

"The United States and New Zealand share a concern that the establishment of a persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests would fundamentally alter the strategic balance of the region and pose national-security concerns to both our countries," the White House said in a statement.

