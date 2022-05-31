Left Menu

Former Hizbul terrorist arrested by SIA in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:57 IST
A former Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday for remaining in touch with Kashmir-based militants and carrying out many terror activities in Doda, officials said.

''SIA team that was deputed to Doda arrested ex-HM terrorist Abdul Rashid code Arsalan from Tantna-Ghat area,'' an SIA officer told PTI. The former terrorist was involved in a case of \RUnlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Jammu in 2010, he said.

The SIA team was directed to identify the terrorist involved in the FIR and after strenuous efforts, the team arrested him, the officials said.

As the ex-terrorist was active during 2009-2010 and was in constant touch with Kashmir-based Hizbul terrorists and carried out many terrorist activities in Doda valley, which will be further unfolded during the investigation of the said case, they said.

