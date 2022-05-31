Left Menu

UP: Three girls drown in river

Three teenaged girls drowned when one of them slipped into the Sharda river here and the two others tried to save her, police said on Tuesday.The dead have been identified as Priyanshi 17, Khushbu 18 and Ruby 19. According to police, the girls had gone to the Sharda river and while walking along the river, Priyanshis slipped into it.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:58 IST
UP: Three girls drown in river
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenaged girls drowned when one of them slipped into the Sharda river here and the two others tried to save her, police said on Tuesday.

The dead have been identified as Priyanshi (17), Khushbu (18) and Ruby (19). They all were residents of Bajhera village under the Bhira police station area. SHO Siyaram Verma said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. According to police, the girls had gone to the Sharda river and while walking along the river, Priyanshi's slipped into it. Ruby and Khushbu attempted to pull her out but they they got stuck in deep waters. Hearing their cries for help, local villagers rushed to their rescue and managed to being them out. The girls were rushed to the Bijua community health centre, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global
4
Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022