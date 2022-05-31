Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:58 IST
Monsoon review: Maha CM tells officials to target zero fatality from incidents, better coordination
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparations and asked officials to set a target of zero fatality in season-related incidents.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said monsoon had arrived in the state in the last two years through cyclones, adding that, for the first time, nine units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be stationed in seven districts.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said NDRF units will be deployed between June 15 and September 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Gadchiroli.

The release of water from dams amid heavy rainfall must be well-planned with officials remaining at the headquarters for better management of the exercise, the CM said.

State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said authorities in 39 sites prone to landslides have been given 116 boats and 18 modern vehicles for relief and rescue work.

