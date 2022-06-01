Left Menu

Amit Shah to be chief guest at Telangana Formation Day event in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:34 IST
The Ministry of Culture will organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on June 2 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event, officials said on Tuesday.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014 and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will also attend the event that will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the ministry said.

The programme aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India's youngest state, that is celebrating its eight anniversary this year.

Popular singers from Telangana will be performing at the event that will also witness performances by school children from Haryana which is a paired state under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

''As this year marks the 75th year of Independence, the government is celebrating and commemorating India's glorious history, its people, culture and achievements,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commenced on March 12, 2021 and started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence. The commemorations will end after a year on August 15, 2023.

