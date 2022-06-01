BJP leader, son acquitted in attempt to murder case

Left Menu

A local court here on Tuesday acquitted BJP leader Hariom Yadav and his son Vijay Yadav in an attempt to murder case.The incident had taken place on October 9, 2015.

The incident had taken place on October 9, 2015. Hariom Yadav's lawyer Rajesh Kulshrestha said the court acquitted Hariom Yadav after seven years. Kulshrestha added that on October 9, 2015, Rajeev Yadav, a resident of Shikohabad police station area, had lodged a case against Hariom Yadav and his son for attacking his uncle Ramesh Chand. Police had given a clean chit to the former MLA and his son. However, a court intervened and ordered them to appear before it, and had also sent the father-son duo to jail. Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Singh while hearing the case acquitted them owing to lack of evidence. Hariom Yadav was an SP MLA from the Sirsaganj Assembly constituency in Firozabad from 2017 to 2022.

