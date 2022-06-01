Left Menu

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the governments anti-vaping policy. Despite Tuesdays decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:40 IST
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government's anti-vaping policy. Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales. Despite Tuesday's decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.” The government's own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global
4
Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022