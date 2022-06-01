Left Menu

Several students injured in brawl between two groups at Delhi's Ramjas College

A few students suffered minor injuries in a "brawl" between two groups on the Ramjas College campus here on Tuesday, Delhi police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 04:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 04:10 IST
Ramjas college campus (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A few students suffered minor injuries in a "brawl" between two groups on the Ramjas College campus here on Tuesday, Delhi police said. The Delhi Police has initiated legal action as per the law in the said matter. Complaints have been received from both the groups, alleging excesses by the other group, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police, in its FIR copy, mentioned, "A brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College, on Tuesday. Reportedly, one group having affiliation with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), edited a caste-based slogan that was initially painted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan.""About two-three students from both sides have suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both groups. Legal action is being initiated as per law," a Delhi Police official said. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

