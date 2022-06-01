Left Menu

Jharkhand govt orders Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into disproportionate assets of ministers of Raghubar Das govt

The Jharkhand government has ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to carry out an investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of ministers of the previous government headed by Raghubar Das of the BJP.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-06-2022 05:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 05:13 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand government has ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau to carry out an investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of ministers of the previous government headed by Raghubar Das of the BJP. Raghubar Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Present Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an investigation of five ministers of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das's cabinet in the said case which is being heard by the Jharkhand High Court these days. This case dates back to the year 2020. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the case of disproportionate assets by the applicant Pankaj Kumar Yadav Vs State of Jharkhand and former ministers of the previous government of the state. In the context of this petition, the state government has ordered an ACB inquiry on Tuesday.

Petitioner Pankaj Kumar claimed that the demand for carrying out an investigation of disproportionate assets against former Jharkhand Chief Minister R Das government's former ministers Randhir Singh, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Louis Marandi, Neera Yadav and Amar Kumar Bauri was from the Jharkhand High Court. In this petition, Pankaj Kumar claimed, "in the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission during the time of filing nomination for candidature in the 2014 assembly elections, it has been observed that assets of the said ministers increased from 200 per cent to 1,200 per cent." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

