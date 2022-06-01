Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Two Minneapolis residents file lawsuits against ex-officer who killed Floyd

Two Black Minneapolis residents on Tuesday filed federal civil rights lawsuits against Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, alleging he had dealt with them similarly in the past. John Pope Jr and Zoya Code claimed racism and civil rights violations in the lawsuits, lawyers representing them told reporters. The lawsuits stem from incidents that go back to 2017.

Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre

The grieving Texas town of Uvalde began laying to rest the 21 children and teachers shot to death at an elementary school one week ago, with funerals scheduled on Tuesday for a pair of slain 10-year-old girls as Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the city. According to obituaries on the websites of Uvalde's two funeral homes, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was an honor student who loved learning about whales and dolphins and dreamed of becoming a marine biologist. Amerie Jo Garza was remembered as sweet, sassy and funny, and loved swimming and drawing.

Judge hands New York man longer sentence for ISIS support, FBI attack

A federal judge on Tuesday increased her sentence for a New York City man who planned to join Islamic State and attacked an FBI agent to 25 years on Tuesday, after a federal appeals court called the original 17-year sentence "shockingly low." Fareed Mumuni, 27, pleaded guilty in 2017 to discussing plans to travel overseas to join the militant group also known as ISIS and trying to stab an FBI agent after authorities arrived at his residence in the New York City borough of Staten Island in 2015 to execute a search warrant.

Biden to push new economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit

President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Previewing Biden's priorities for the June 6-10 gathering in Los Angeles, administration officials said his message will be that "we can't do business as usual" in the hemisphere. But they offered few specifics on how he would address the challenges exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden to meet Wednesday with infant formula manufacturers

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with manufacturers of infant formula amid a nationwide shortage of the product, the White House said on Tuesday. Biden and the manufacturers will discuss "his administration's progress to accelerate infant formula production and imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula," it said.

U.S. asks court to reverse order lifting airplane mask mandate

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to overturn a U.S. District Court judge's April order that declared the government mandate requiring masks on airplanes, buses and in transit hubs unlawful. Hours after the federal judge in Florida declared the mandate unlawful, the Biden administration said it would no longer enforce it.

Sarah Palin loses bid to disqualify judge from NY Times defamation trial

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Tuesday lost her bid to have the judge who oversaw her unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the New York Times disqualify himself and order a new trial. The former Alaska governor said in March that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set too high a bar for her to prove the Times acted maliciously, and she faulted Rakoff's unusual decision to dismiss Palin's case while jurors were deliberating.

No verdict in Depp, Heard defamation cases as jury ends day's deliberations

Jurors considering the opposing lawsuits from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard deliberated for hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the multimillion-dollar defamation fight that aired unsettling details about their troubled marriage. The seven-person jury is expected to resume their discussions on Wednesday morning in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

New York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in crypto still in plea talks

A New York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex are still negotiating a possible plea deal while reviewing more than 1.1 gigabytes of evidence in the case, prosecutors said. Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 32, the self-proclaimed "Crocodile of Wall Street," were due to appear in a federal court in Washington this coming Friday.

Biden vows to give Fed Chair Powell 'space' to fight inflation

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss historic inflation that's draining American wallets, even as he assured the central bank chief he would have freedom from political interference. "The president underscored to Chair Powell in the meeting what he has underscored consistently including today -- that he respects the independence of the Federal Reserve," White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said after the meeting, calling it "very constructive."

