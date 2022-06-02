World News Roundup: China 'firmly' opposes the U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative; Kremlin confirms Reuters report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China 'firmly' opposes the U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative

China "firmly" opposes a new trade initiative between Taiwan and the United States, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, a plan the government in Taipei says is a recognition of the key position the island plays in global supply chains. The United States and Taiwan announced the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade on Wednesday, days after the Biden administration excluded the Chinese-claimed island from its Asia-focussed economic plan designed to counter Beijing's growing influence.

Kremlin confirms Reuters report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor

The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, had quit his role as an unpaid advisor to President Vladimir Putin. "I can confirm that about a month ago he stopped being an advisor on a voluntary basis", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia tightens grip on Ukrainian factory city, decries U.S. rocket supplies

Russian forces tightened their grip on an industrial Ukrainian city as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region and targeted rail links used to ferry in weapons from Kyiv's Western allies as the war approaches its 100th day on Friday. Russia has accused the United States of adding "fuel to the fire" after President Joe Biden announced a $700 million weapons package for Kyiv that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km (50 miles).

Yemen warring parties agree to extend the truce for two months -U.N

Yemen's warring parties agreed to extend a U.N.-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal that was due to expire on Thursday, the U.N. envoy to Yemen said. Delegations from the Saudi-backed government and the movement are expected to return to the Jordanian capital Amman to continue talks, a Yemeni official said.

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the third such killing in 24 hours. The Israeli military said in a statement that troops carrying out an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem opened fire when locals threw homemade bombs and rocks at them.

Beaming Queen Elizabeth waves to crowds as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

A beaming Queen Elizabeth waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Tens of thousands of royal supporters waving flags lined the streets of London for a military parade that marked the start of Platinum Jubilee events. Millions of people across Britain and the world were expected to join street parties, and watch the festivities and light beacons in honor of the 96-year-old queen.

After Shanghai lockdown, many struggle to pick up the pieces

As many Shanghai residents rushed onto the streets this week to reunite with friends and pop champagne to celebrate the end of a two-month-long lockdown, Li Menghua was busy packing up his hair salon, a casualty of the draconian quest to stamp out COVID-19. Li, 24, set up his salon three years ago after leaving home in Henan province to seek his fortune in China's largest and most prosperous city.

Senegal refugees crowd Gambian villages after separatist fighting

Stray bullets whistled past Senegalese villager Modou Badjie and his family as they ran through a cashew forest in the middle of the night to reach neighboring Gambia. Badjie, his three wives, many children and extended family members are among more than 690 people who have crossed the border to escape a flare-up in fighting between soldiers and separatists in Senegal's southern Casamance region, according to government figures.

Moscow calls EU move to phase out Russian oil 'self-destructive'

Russia warned on Thursday that the European Union's decision to partially phase out Russian oil was likely to destabilize global energy markets, calling it a 'self-destructive' step that could backfire on the bloc. EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanctions since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

U.S. and others seek ILO China mission to probe alleged Xinjiang abuses

The United States, Britain, and other countries on Thursday called for the International Labour Organization to set up a mission to probe alleged labor abuses in China's Xinjiang and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access. A committee at the U.N. agency is addressing China's compliance with global labor standards after describing its practices in the western region of Xinjiang as discriminatory in February, ILO documents showed.

