BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Genetic Data Indicate At Least Two Separate Monkeypox Outbreaks Underway, Suggesting Wider Spread- Stat News

June 3 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAID FRIDAY THAT NEW GENETIC SEQUENCING DATA INDICATE THERE ARE AT LEAST TWO DISTINCT MONKEYPOX OUTBREAKS UNDERWAY OUTSIDE AFRICA- STAT NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3MeZjht

