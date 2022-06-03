BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Genetic Data Indicate At Least Two Separate Monkeypox Outbreaks Underway, Suggesting Wider Spread- Stat News
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:49 IST
June 3 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CDC SAID FRIDAY THAT NEW GENETIC SEQUENCING DATA INDICATE THERE ARE AT LEAST TWO DISTINCT MONKEYPOX OUTBREAKS UNDERWAY OUTSIDE AFRICA- STAT NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3MeZjht
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement