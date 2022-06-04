World News Roundup: Ukraine says Russian troops are trying to cut access to Sievierodonetsk; UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements -regional governor

Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday. In a TV broadcast, Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow Islamic Republic -Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday blamed recent protests in Iran on foreign "enemies" seeking to overthrow the government in the Islamic Republic. Also, he said, enemies were waging a "psychological war" against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the United States confiscated Iranian oil from a tanker.

Ukraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters - minister

Ukraine's intelligence services are in communication with the captured Azovstal steelworks fighters and Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said late on Friday. Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of fighters taken into Russian custody in mid-May after being ordered to stand down.

Ukraine says Russian troops are trying to cut access to Sievierodonetsk

Kyiv said on Saturday Moscow had reinforced its troops around Sievierodonetsk and attempted to cut off Ukraine's access to the industrial city, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region. Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, said Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Siverskyi Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Sievierodonetsk.

Israel arrests four Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

Israel arrested four Palestinian fishermen off the Mediterranean coast of Gaza on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli sources said. The Israeli military said it apprehended four suspects after two Palestinian vessels strayed from the designated fishing zone in the northern Gaza Strip, "violating security restrictions". The navy fired at the boats when they failed to respond to instructions to halt, it added.

Thousands join anti-femicide march in Argentina's capital

Thousands of people marched against femicide and gender violence in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires Friday afternoon, as part of a movement now in its seventh year called Ni Una Menos, or "Not One Woman Less." The march was held in the center of the capital, culminating at the National Congress, where protesters lit candles to remember victims of gender-based violence. Marchers held banners that read "We want to stay alive" while others featured photographs of femicide victims.

UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car

British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded. "This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.

S.Korea, U.S. stage rare drills with air carrier

South Korea and the United States staged their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years, Seoul's military said on Saturday, amid reports that North Korea was preparing for a nuclear test. The three-day drills took place in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa until Saturday, including air defence, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Russian air activity remains high over Donbas -UK military intelligence

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft carrying out strikes using both guided and unguided munitions. "The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the ministry said in a tweet.

Hong Kong steps up security on Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan decries suppression

Hong Kong deployed heavy security near a major park on Saturday as it warned people not to gather to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square 33 years ago, as Taiwan decried efforts to erase the memories. Saturday marks the anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square in central Beijing. China has never provided a full death toll, but rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into the thousands.

