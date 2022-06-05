World News Roundup: Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension; UK's Johnson could face a leadership challenge this week -Times and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension

When the United States said last year it would host the 2022 Summit of the Americas, officials had high hopes the event would help repair Trump-era damage to relations and reassert U.S. primacy over China's growing clout in Latin America. But on the cusp of the coming week's gathering in Los Angeles, U.S. President Joe Biden faces a struggle to make a success of a summit plagued by problems before it even began.

UK's Johnson could face a leadership challenge this week -Times

Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have penciled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a "partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.

Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

Britain's four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties. Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" ranging from former soccer player Gary Lineker to children's TV puppet Basil Brush will join military bands, performers and dancers in the parade through the capital.

Ukraine counterattacks contested city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain says

Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the contested city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, Britain's defense ministry said on Sunday. This move will likely blunt the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower, the ministry said in a tweet.

Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces - regional governor

Control of Ukraine's city of Sievierodonetsk is split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Serhiy Gaidai, governor or the Luhansk region where the eastern city is located, said on Sunday. "It had been a difficult situation, the Russians controlled 70% of the city, but over the past two days they have been pushed back," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Cambodians vote in local election test for the new opposition party

Cambodians voted in local elections on Sunday as a fledgling opposition movement sought to claw back support and mount a challenge to the party of longtime leader Hun Sen. Authorities under the ruling Cambodian People's Party have in recent years moved to crush dissent with more than 100 opposition members jailed under charges including treason, prompting international criticism of Hun Sen, who has ruled for 37 years.

N.Korea fires a volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US

North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew between 110 km-600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km to 90 km.

Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted surveillance craft in May

A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May, Australia's defense department said on Sunday. The Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during "routine maritime surveillance activity" in international airspace in the region on May 26, the defense said in a statement https://news.defence.gov.au/media/on-the-record/chinese-interception-p-8a-poseidon-26-may-2022.

Putin warns West: Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied

President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday. If such missiles are supplied, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting," Putin was quoted as saying in an excerpt of an interview with Rossiya-1 state television channel.

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks; Ukraine touts counterattack in east

Russia struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv with missiles early on Sunday for the first time in more than a month, while Ukrainian officials said a counter-attack on the main battlefield in the east had retaken half of the city of Sievierodonetsk. Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv. Moscow said it had hit a repair shop housing tanks sent from eastern Europe.

