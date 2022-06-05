US Domestic News Roundup: Yellen denies report that she pushed for a smaller COVID-19 relief package; Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Yellen denies report that she pushed for a smaller COVID-19 relief package

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said she never pushed for cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, rebutting a media report in which a biographer was quoted as saying she favored scaling it back to avoid inflation. "I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterward," Yellen said in a rare response to a media report.

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

Abbott Laboratories said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with an initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.

Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker

The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week's massacre that killed 21 people. Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children.

U.S. DOJ declines to charge ex-Trump officials Meadows and Scavino, NY Times reports

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, two former officials in ex-President Donald Trump's White House, for failing to cooperate with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday. The newspaper cited a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves to House General Counsel Douglas Letter in which he said "my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt" against Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff.

Ohio lawmakers advance trans sports ban with genital check

Ohio's House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban transgender girls from school sports and require verification from a doctor if a student's sex is called into question. The provision was a last-minute addition to an unrelated bill that passed in a marathon session late on Wednesday, the first day of Pride month. The bill next goes to a vote in the state Senate when it reconvenes in several months after a recess.

U.S. sports teams take stand against gun violence after Uvalde, Buffalo

As advocates call on Washington to curb violence after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, its hometown team the Nationals are already taking up the cause. Professional teams across the United States are jumping into a national debate over gun control, with 75 teams expected to take part in "Wear Orange Weekend," an annual event that kicked off Friday to advocate for an end to gun violence, according to non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Trump-backed Oz wins U.S. Senate Republican primary after rival concedes

Former hedge fund executive David McCormick conceded to wellness celebrity Mehmet Oz on Friday in the Republican primary race for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, following a recount and securing another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in a critical midterm election. Oz, who will square off against Democrat John Fetterman in the Nov. 8 midterm election to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, won by a margin of 916 votes, according to Edison Research.

Bidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their vacation home on Saturday after a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the White House said. The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said. The pilot, who was not identified, would be interviewed, he said.

McConnell, 2 governors said to be in Wisconsin gunman's hit list

The names of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers appeared on a hit list kept by a man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge, authorities and local media said on Saturday. "Yesterday our office was notified by law enforcement officials that Governor Whitmer's name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman's list," a spokesman for Whitmer told Reuters.

Former Trump adviser Navarro charged with contempt of Congress in Jan 6 probe

Peter Navarro, a former top adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, was charged on Friday with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. But two other close associates of the former president, Mark Meadows and Daniel Scavino, will not face criminal charges despite a House vote recommending them.

