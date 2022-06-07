Odd News Roundup: Cycling-Colombian stage winner crashes into wife at finish line

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Luis Carlos Chia's joy at winning a Vuelta a Colombia stage on Sunday quickly turned to anguish when the Colombian cyclist lost control at the finish line and crashed into his photographer wife. Yellow jersey holder Chia won stage three in rainy conditions and held his arms out wide, thumping his chest in celebration after crossing the finish line before he suddenly tried to grab his handlebars again and swerve away from a group of photographers.

