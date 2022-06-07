Left Menu

North Korean rhetoric suggests possible use of tactical nukes – U.S. envoy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:08 IST
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday that North Korean officials have used rhetoric that could suggest they plan to use tactical nuclear weapons, after Pyongyang launched an "unprecedented" number of ballistic missiles this year.

Washington has also assessed that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, Sung Kim said on a briefing call with reporters.

