North Korean rhetoric suggests possible use of tactical nukes – U.S. envoy
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said on Tuesday that North Korean officials have used rhetoric that could suggest they plan to use tactical nuclear weapons, after Pyongyang launched an "unprecedented" number of ballistic missiles this year.
Washington has also assessed that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, Sung Kim said on a briefing call with reporters.
