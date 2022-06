BRIEF-EMA Says PRAC Concluded Insufficient Evidence To Establish A Causal Association Between Comirnaty, Spikevax And Cases Of Absence Of Menstruation

European Medicines Agency: * EMA SAYS PRAC CONCLUDED INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE TO ESTABLISH A CAUSAL ASSOCIATION BETWEEN COMIRNATY AND SPIKEVAX AND CASES OF ABSENCE OF MENSTRUATION

* EMA SAYS PRAC IS CONTINUING ITS ASSESSMENT OF CASES OF HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING WITH THE COVID-19 MRNA VACCINES COMIRNATY AND SPIKEVAX * EMA SAYS COMMITTEE AGREED TO REQUEST FROM THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDERS AN UPDATED CUMULATIVE REVIEW OF THE CASES OF HEAVY PERIODS

