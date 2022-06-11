Left Menu

Greek foreign ministry summons the Lebanese chargé d'affaires in Athens -Al Mayadeen TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:15 IST
Greek foreign ministry summons the Lebanese chargé d'affaires in Athens -Al Mayadeen TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Lebanese foreign minister told Al Mayadeen TV on Friday that the Greek foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese chargé d'affaires in Athens.

The Greek foreign ministry informed the Lebanese chargé d'affaires that the extraction vessel in the Mediterranean is not owned by the Greek government.

(Reporting Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022