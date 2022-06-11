Greek foreign ministry summons the Lebanese chargé d'affaires in Athens -Al Mayadeen TV

The Lebanese foreign minister told Al Mayadeen TV on Friday that the Greek foreign ministry summoned the Lebanese chargé d'affaires in Athens.

The Greek foreign ministry informed the Lebanese chargé d'affaires that the extraction vessel in the Mediterranean is not owned by the Greek government.

(Reporting Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)