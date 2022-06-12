World News Roundup: Facing "polycrisis", WTO chief warns of the rocky road to deals; India's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalized with COVID-related issues and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Facing "polycrisis", WTO chief warns of the rocky road to deals

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the world had changed since the WTO's last ministerial conference nearly five years ago.

India's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalized with COVID-related issues

The leader of India's main opposition party, Sonia Gandhi, has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with health issues related to COVID-19, her Congress party said. The party tweeted the announcement but gave no other details.

Russia says it destroyed a depot with Western weapons in Ukraine

Russian forces fired cruise missiles to destroy a large depot containing U.S. and European weapons in western Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, as street fighting raged in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. The governor of the Ternopil region said a rocket attack on the city of Chortkiv fired from the Black Sea had partly destroyed a military facility, injuring 22 people. A local official said there were no weapons stored there.

Pope apologizes for having to cancel Africa trip

Pope Francis apologized to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan on Sunday for having to cancel his visit because of walking problems and said he was hopeful his condition would improve. The Vatican announced on Thursday that the July 2-7 trip had been postponed indefinitely because of the 85-year-old pontiff's knee ailment, which has forced him to use a wheelchair for more than a month.

Chinese defense minister says country's nuclear arsenal 'for self-defense'

China has made "impressive progress" in developing new nuclear weapons, but will only use them for self-defense, and never use them first, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday. In response to a question about reports last year on the construction of more than 100 new nuclear missile silos in China's east, he said China "has always pursued an appropriate path to developing nuclear capabilities for protection of our country".

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asian security meeting

The war in Ukraine and China's increasingly tense relationship with the United States featured in nearly every session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who gave one of the featured speeches on the meeting's final day, said it was up to the United States to improve the bilateral relationship with his country, as ties were at a critical juncture.

Gunmen free 11 passengers from Nigerian train attack

Gunmen have released 11 passengers who were abducted during a train attack in northern Nigeria at the end of March, a government minister said, though dozens of others are thought to remain in captivity. Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, said in a statement late on Saturday that the government was working to ensure all the kidnapped passengers were released.

Taiwan says it's willing to engage with China, and doesn't want to close door

Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Tasty name but no Big Mac: Russia opens rebranded McDonald's restaurants

It might look and smell like McDonald's but now it's Vkusno & tochka. The golden arches are gone, the Filet-O-Fish is simply a fish burger. The Big Mac has left Russia. A new era for Russia's fast-food and economic scene dawned on Sunday, as McDonald's restaurants flung open their doors in Moscow under new Russian ownership and with the new name, which translates as "Tasty and that's it".

Myanmar junta can't beat rebels, should restore democracy - U.S. diplomat

Myanmar's junta likely cannot to defeat the rebels fighting its rule and should restore democracy after seizing power last year, a senior U.S. diplomat said. "It's hard to see today how they could really think they can win," said Derek Chollet, the State Department counselor. "They're losing territory. Their military is taking serious losses."

