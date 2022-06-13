US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-What's in, and what's out, of the U.S. Senate's gun safety framework; Trump's 'Big Lie' election fraud claims will be the focus of Monday's Jan. 6 hearing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-What's in, and what's out, of the U.S. Senate's gun safety framework

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Sunday they had reached an agreement on a framework for gun safety legislation, potentially the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, following a string of recent high-profile mass shootings. Below are some highlights of what is and what is not covered by the agreement, according to a statement from the group of lawmakers that includes 10 Republicans, enough to overcome the Senate's "filibuster" rule.

Trump's 'Big Lie' election fraud claims will be the focus of Monday's Jan. 6 hearing

The second hearing of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday will focus on former President Donald Trump's insistence that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, an unfounded allegation known as the "Big Lie." The House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack will hear testimony from five witnesses on two panels, among them Trump's own campaign manager and officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia who resigned as Trump's allies questioned election results in their states.

Tens of thousands rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S

Tens of thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington and at hundreds of rallies across the United States on Saturday to demand that lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month's massacre at a Texas elementary school. In the nation's capital, organizers with March for Our Lives (MFOL) estimated that 40,000 people assembled at the National Mall near the Washington Monument under occasional light rain. The gun safety group was founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Michael Avenatti offers to plead guilty in the remaining criminal case

Michael Avenatti, the twice-convicted lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against former U.S. President Donald Trump, on Sunday offered to plead guilty to "multiple" criminal charges he still faces in California. Avenatti, 51, already faces five years in prison after being convicted in February of fraud and identity theft for diverting nearly $300,000 in book proceeds meant for Daniels, and convicted in February 2020 of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike Inc.

Exclusive-New York City to auction sanctioned Venezuelan mogul's apartment

New York City plans next month to auction a midtown Manhattan apartment owned by a Venezuelan media mogul with ties to socialist President Nicolas Maduro's government after U.S. sanctions forced him to miss condominium payments, court records show. Raul Gorrin, who owns Venezuelan TV channel Globovision, paid $18.8 million for the 4,500-square-foot, 47th floor unit in the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in November 2017, at the height of Venezuela's economic collapse.

Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Sunday said Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines were effective and safe for use in children aged 6 months to 4 years. The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.

Trump campaign manager, former state officials to headline Jan. 6 panel's 'Big Lie' hearing

Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager and former officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia will testify on Monday to the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Sunday. The House of Representatives Select Committee will hold its second public hearing this month on Monday starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), after a blockbuster session on Thursday night featuring testimony showing that close Trump allies - even his daughter Ivanka - rejected his false claims of voting fraud.

Country singer Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith on Sunday said he has been battling stomach cancer for the past six months and needs time to "breathe, recover and relax." Keith, 60, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, and at least one of his upcoming concerts - at the Ohio State Fair in July - has been canceled.

Gun reform deal forged by U.S. senators, with key Republican backing

In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate. The plan, lauded by President Joe Biden, includes support for state "red flag" laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for gun buyers under age 21, and a crackdown on "straw purchases" by people buying weapons for others who could not pass a background check.

Planned Parenthood builds a staff network to help U.S. women navigate abortion hurdles

Planned Parenthood and other abortion-rights groups are expanding a network of staff to guide patients through what is expected to become an increasingly complex and expensive process to obtain abortions across much of the United States. Regional affiliates of Planned Parenthood said they are hiring more "patient navigators," a role dedicated to helping women find abortion appointments and secure money to cover medical, travel and childcare costs.

