US Domestic News Roundup: Two police officers in California killed in ambush, authorities say; Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Two police officers in California killed in ambush, authorities say

Two police officers in southern California were shot and killed while responding to a possible stabbing at a local motel where they were ambushed by the suspect who has fatally wounded himself during the shootout, authorities said. El Monte Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday at the Siesta Inn where they confronted the suspect, who shot one officer inside a room before fleeing to the parking area where he shot another officer, authorities said during a news conference hours after the incident.

Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules

Donald Trump failed to persuade New York's highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for the former U.S. president to testify next month. In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

More than 100 CEOs urge U.S. Congress to pass China competition bill

Chief executives from Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft Corp on Wednesday called on Congress to pass legislation aimed at boosting U.S. economic competitiveness against China, including in chip manufacturing. Those executives and more than 100 others signed a letter urging the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, which each have passed different versions of the legislation, to reach an agreement and send a bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Legislators will break for a summer recess in August, after which most observers expect lawmakers to shift their attention to this fall's midterm elections.

Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show

Abortions performed in the United States increased by 8% during the three years ending in 2020, reversing a 30-year trend of declining numbers, according to data released on Wednesday by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights research group. The rise comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule this month in a case widely expected to end or severely curtail the right to the procedure, as indicated by a leaked draft of the court's opinion.

Rudolph Giuliani sues Smartmatic to recoup legal fees in Fox News lawsuit

Rudolph Giuliani has sued Smartmatic to recoup legal fees as he defends against its $2.7 billion lawsuits accusing him, Fox News Network and others of falsely claiming that the company helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election so Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump. In a counterclaim filed late Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan, Giuliani said the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, which he characterized as baseless, interfered with his constitutional right to speak freely on issues of public concern.

U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously recommended that the agency authorize Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age. Around 77 million people in the United States have received at least a two-dose course of Moderna's vaccine, which has long been available for people aged 18 and older.

Biden's approval falls in the third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

North Carolina charter school's skirt requirement for girls unconstitutional, court rules

A North Carolina charter school's requirement that girls wear skirts based on the view that they are "fragile vessels" deserving of "gentle" treatment by boys is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-6 that Charter Day School violated three female students' equal protection rights by adopting the skirts policy based on gender stereotypes about the "proper place" for girls in society.

U.S. Senate Republican leader backs gun violence bill

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was "comfortable" with the framework of a bipartisan gun violence bill unveiled earlier this week and would vote for it if it is not changed substantially, adding momentum to a compromise that could pass the Senate as early as next week. "The heavy lifting is done," Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democrat on the bill, told reporters.

Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump ousted in South Carolina

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Rice, who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lost his re-election bid in South Carolina on Tuesday, while a second Republican incumbent targeted by the former president prevailed.

Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry handily defeated Rice, a five-term incumbent who became a prime target in Trump's midterm revenge campaign against perceived political enemies.

(With inputs from agencies.)