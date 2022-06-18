World News Roundup: Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue' - PM Boris Johnson; WikiLeaks' founder Assange vows to fight extradition from UK to United States and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Remains of British journalist found in Amazon, police name new suspect

A forensic exam carried out on human remains found in the Amazon rainforest confirmed on Friday that they belonged to British journalist Dom Phillips, Brazil's federal police said, adding that a search was underway for a man suspected of involvement in his killing. Work is proceeding to determine the cause of death, police said in a statement.

Spain battles wildfires as it swelters in heatwave

Firefighters battled to bring raging wildfires under control in several parts of Spain on Saturday amid dry and windy conditions, as a heatwave pushed temperatures close to record highs. Spain was heading towards its hottest early summer temperatures in decades on Saturday, with forecasts of between 40-42 degrees Celsius (104-108 Fahrenheit) in Zaragoza in the northeast and areas of Navarre and La Rioja in northern Spain, according to national weather agency AEMET.

WikiLeaks' founder Assange vows to fight extradition from UK to United States

The wife of Julian Assange vowed to fight using every possible legal avenue after British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday approved the WikiLeaks' founder's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges. Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.

Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue' - PM Boris Johnson

It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine for the long haul, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, warning of a risk of "Ukraine fatigue" as the war drags on. "The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win," Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.

Ukraine president visits soldiers on southern front line

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited soldiers on the southern front line during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, he said on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place. In his trademark khaki t-shirt, the president handed out medals and posed for selfies with the servicemen in what appeared to be an underground shelter, according to a video posted to his official Telegram account.

Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against sanctions 'blitzkrieg'

President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia's strength and resilience on Friday against a Western world that he accused of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with an economic "blitzkrieg" of sanctions. Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a showcase event being held this year with almost no Western participation, he returned time and again to the theme of Russia's sovereignty in a new global order:

Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince, says talks part of broader meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not traveling to Saudi Arabia's explicitly to meet de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during a trip next month and said he was seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting." Biden's plans to see the crown prince, known as MBS, are part of his first trip to the Gulf region as president. He has been criticized by U.S. lawmaker, including some from his own Democratic party and human rights advocates, who say the visit is at odds with his promise to put human rights at the heart of U.S. foreign policy.

Exclusive: India's Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts

India's purchases of Russian coal have spiked in recent weeks despite global sanctions on Moscow, as traders offer discounts of up to 30%, according to two trade sources and data reviewed by Reuters. Russia, facing severe Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, warned the European Union in April against sweeping sanctions on coal, saying they would backfire as the fuel would be redirected to other markets.

Ukraine's fight grinds on, British PM Johnson pledges long haul support

With a fresh blessing for its European Union ambitions and a promise of continued strong support from Britain, Ukraine kept fighting on Saturday, with Kyiv's troops holding out against Russian assault on a pivotal eastern city and communities pounded by more heavy shelling. At a summit next week, EU leaders are expected to grant Ukraine candidate status following Friday's recommendation from the bloc's executive, putting Kyiv on course to realise an aspiration seen as out of reach before the invasion, even if actual membership could take years.

Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power. The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to Saied since he seized executive power last year, dissolving parliament and ruling by decree in a move opponents called a coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)