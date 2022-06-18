US Domestic News Roundup: Trump criticizes Pence's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, says he lacked 'courage'; With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Firefighter killed in Philadelphia building collapse

A firefighter was killed when a building collapsed trapping several people, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Saturday. The fire department said there were "2 trapped members from the collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. 1 member was transported to the hospital. The other, a 27-year veteran, was pronounced at the scene." The department later said the incident was under control.

New Mexico Republicans that alleged vote machine fraud certify election results

A Republican-controlled county commission in New Mexico that refused to recognize election returns this month after citing unfounded conspiracy theories about voting machines bowed to legal pressure on Friday and certified the results. Otero County commissioners voted 2-1 to certify the county's June 7 primary election results, but only after the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered them to do so and after threats of legal action by the state's Democratic attorney general.

With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. And rising oil and natural gas prices are helping to boost inflation to the highest level in four decades, driving up prices for food, electricity and housing.

Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days for breaching Capitol grounds

A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pretrial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service.

Ex-Trump adviser Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former Republican President Donald Trump's adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol. Navarro, who appeared in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for his arraignment on Friday, wrote a book after he left the White House in which he talked about a plan to delay Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory known as "Green Bay Sweep," according to the indictment.

Iowa top court rejects right to abortion, revives waiting period law

Iowa's highest court on Friday ruled that the state's constitution does not include a "fundamental right" to abortion, reversing its own finding from four years ago and reviving a law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment before getting an abortion. The 5-2 ruling by the Supreme Court of Iowa overturned a lower court one blocking the law, which had been challenged by a Planned Parenthood affiliate. It comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected in coming weeks to issue a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights at the national level.

Bayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S

A U.S. jury found Bayer's Roundup weedkiller did not cause an Oregon man's cancer, the German agriculture and pharmaceuticals company said on Saturday, handing the firm its fourth consecutive trial victory over such claims. The verdict, reached on Friday by the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Oregon, is "consistent with the assessments of expert regulators worldwide as well as the overwhelming evidence from four decades of scientific studies concluding that Roundup can be used safely and is not carcinogenic", Bayer said.

U.S. drone sale to Ukraine hits snag - sources

The Biden administration's plan to sell four large, armable drones to Ukraine has been paused on the fear its sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, according to two people familiar with the matter. The technical objection to the sale was raised during a deeper review by the Pentagon's Defense Technology Security Administration charged with keeping high value technology safe from enemy hands. Previously the plan, which has been circulating since March, had been approved by the White House, three people said.

Trump criticizes Pence's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, says he lacked 'courage'

The day after the latest U.S. congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, the former president criticized Mike Pence's actions that day, saying that his vice president had lacked courage. The hearings have detailed the ways in which Trump urged his supporters to turn on Pence for refusing his requests to reject the November 2020 election results, before they stormed the Capitol, fighting with police as some chanted "hang Mike Pence!"

U.S. FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for kids under 5, CDC up next

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees. The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years and Moderna Inc's shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorized for those over the age of 5.

