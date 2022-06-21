Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: NATION DEL59 AGNIPATH-TRISERVICES Recruitment process to remain unchanged, regimentation system to continue: Tri- services on Agnipath New Delhi: The armed forces said on Tuesday that ''credible'' information on the 'Agnipath' scheme recently has dispelled misinformation about the initiative and asserted that youngsters preparing to become soldiers have returned to physical activities at several places. DEL69 OPPN-LD PREZ-SINHA Yashwant Sinha to be joint oppn candidate for presidential poll New Delhi: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the consensus presidential candidate of several opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the parties said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

DEL67 LD YOGA Yoga Day: From Delhi to Beijing, thousands begin day with yoga New Delhi: Yoga has become an international festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as tens of thousands of people, including ministers and commoners, across the world performed asanas and breathing exercises on the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga.

CAL3 AS-LD FLOOD Assam flood situation critical, NDRF personnel from Bhubaneswar rushed to Barak Valley Guwahati: Assam's flood situation which have claimed 82 lives till now, remained critical with the River Brahmaputra and Barak along with its tributaries in spate on Tuesday, affecting some 48 lakh people. DEL24 CONG-RAHUL-PROTESTS Cong leaders stage Satyagraha against Rahul's questioning, 'misuse' of central agencies New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters here alleging ''misuse'' of the Enforcement Directorate and ''harassment'' of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case. DEL68 MAHA-LD PAWAR Third attempt to pull down MVA govt in Maha: Pawar, says internal matter of Shiv Sena, Thackeray will handle situation New Delhi: With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in crisis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday alleged that a third attempt was being made to pull it down but expressed confidence that Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the ''internal issue'' of the Shiv Sena. DEL22 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER JeM terrorist among 4 ultras killed in two encounters in Kashmir Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among four ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. DEL41 INDIA-AUSTRALIA India, Aus to explore new initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting Australian counterpart Richard Marles will explore new initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements in their talks on Wednesday. DEL70 INDIA-NEPAL-BORDER India, Nepal discuss issues of trans-border criminal activities, curbing terror acts New Delhi: India and Nepal discussed issues related to curbing trans-border criminal and terror activities and strengthening border infrastructure among others at the 12th meeting of their Joint Working Group (JWG).

LEGAL LGD2 SC-AGNIPATH-CENTRE Pleas against Agnipath scheme: Centre files caveat in SC New Delhi: The Centre has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and urged that it be heard before the court passes any order on petitions against the Agnipath scheme. FOREIGN FGN16 YOGA-WORLD Yoga enthusiasts across world celebrate International Day of Yoga with outdoor sessions London/Beijing: Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from across the world on Tuesday took part in mass yoga sessions to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga as the celebrations returned to an in-person format after over two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN18 NDB-INDIA-PANDIAN NDB appoints ex-bureaucrat Dr D J Pandian to head its India Regional Office in Gift city Beijing: Shanghai-headquartered New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS countries has appointed former bureaucrat Dr D J Pandian as the Director-General of its India Regional Office in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the bank announced on Tuesday. By K J M Varma FGN21 LANKA-PARLIAMENT-FUEL-CRISIS Sri Lanka's Parliament sessions curbed as fuel crisis bites Colombo: Sri Lanka's Parliament sessions will be restricted to two days this week instead of four days amid the current fuel supply crisis in the country, the leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

PTI RDT RDT RDT