Man killed in bee attack in Telangana, 10 injured

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:08 IST
An elderly person was killed and 10 others were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them in Jagtial district near here on Tuesday.

According to police, about 20 families gathered on the outskirts of Rechpalli village under Sarangapur police limits to celebrate a traditional festival.

''While they were busy in the celebrations, suddenly a swarm of bees came out and bit some of them,'' police inspector J Ramakrishna said.

Police said G Bheemaiah (80) of Rechpalli was killed in the attack by the bees and about 10 others were injured, police said.

The injured were shifted to Government Headquarters hospital at Jagtial, where their condition is said to be stable, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

