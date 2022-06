BRIEF-U.S. To Propose Rule To Establish Maximum Nicotine Level In Cigarettes, Other Finished Tobacco Products - White House Budget Office

June 21 (Reuters) -

* U.S. TO PROPOSE RULE TO ESTABLISH A MAXIMUM NICOTINE LEVEL IN CIGARETTES AND CERTAIN FINISHED TOBACCO PRODUCTS - WHITE HOUSE BUDGET OFFICE

* NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULE MAKING ON TOBACCO PRODUCTS EXPECTED IN MAY, 2023 - WHITE HOUSE BUDGET OFFICE Source text : https://bit.ly/3y9Ygvq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)