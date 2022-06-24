Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine becomes EU membership candidate as Donbas battles reach 'fearsome climax'

Ukraine became a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday, a bold geopolitical step triggered by Russia's invasion that Kyiv and Brussels hailed as an "historic moment".

Starting on the long path to EU membership will be a huge boost to morale in the embattled country, as Russian assaults on two cities in the eastern Donbas region move toward a "fearsome climax", according to a Ukrainian government adviser.

Strikes cripple Britain's railways, BA staff vote for walkout

Strikes crippled Britain's rail network for the second day this week and staff at British Airways voted for a walkout on Thursday amid warnings the country was facing a summer of industrial discontent. A spike in the cost of food and fuel is pushing many household budgets to the brink, driving trade unions to demand higher pay increases for their members. The government has urged wage restraint to avoid an inflationary spiral.

N.Korea's Kim urges stronger war deterrent, amid concern over potential nuclear test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a strengthening of the country's defence capabilities, state media said on Friday, as he wrapped up a key party meeting with top military officials that came amid concerns about a potential nuclear test. The meeting has been closely watched due to growing speculation that Pyongyang could conduct its first nuclear test in five years, which U.S. and South Korean officials have said could take place at "any time" now.

U.N. says Taliban interfering with aid, resisting cash plan

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban are resisting efforts by the United Nations to help get humanitarian funding into the country and are interfering in the delivery of aid, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday. Since the hardline Islamist Taliban took over in August as U.S.-led forces withdrew after two decades of war, international banks are wary of testing U.N. and U.S. sanctions, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to deliver enough cash to run operations.

Senators urge U.S. role in probe of Al Jazeera journalist's killing

A group of 24 U.S. senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ensure direct U.S. involvement in the investigation of the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month. The lawmakers, all of them Democrats plus two independents, called for "a thorough and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices" into the shooting death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter, in Jenin on May 11.

White House: NATO's new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

The White House said on Thursday that the NATO alliance's new strategic concept reflects concerns about China, including its economic practices. "Less than a year ago, the defense ministers for the first time in NATO put mention of China in the communique," said John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council coordinator.

EU grants Ukraine candidate status, 'beginning a long journey together'

European Union leaders on Thursday granted Ukraine the coveted status of official candidate to join their 27-nation club, a bold geopolitical step hailed by Kyiv and the EU itself as a "historic moment". Although it could take Ukraine more than a decade to eventually join the bloc, the decision to officially accept it as a candidate is a symbol of the EU's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday. Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%. In May, Lula's lead was 48% to 27%.

Hungary open to compromise with EU to get recovery funds -PM aide

Hungary is open to compromise with the European Commission to unblock its access to 7.2 billion euros ($7.57 billion) of EU recovery fund grants, a senior aide to Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Balazs Orban, political director for the Hungarian prime minister, told Reuters in an interview his country would welcome detailed recommendations from the EU executive on exactly what Budapest must change in its laws to get the EU funds flowing.

Brazil's government mulls increase in welfare program, senator says

Brazil's government is mulling a measure to increase its Auxilio Brasil welfare program, in addition to raising the amount paid in gas vouchers and creating an fuel aid for truckers, the government's leader in the Senate said on Thursday. The increase in the program - to 600 reais ($114.96) - would be part of a strategy by President Jair Bolsonaro's government to boost social spending ahead of elections in October. The latest opinion poll showed Bolsonaro with 28% of voters' support compared with 47% for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

