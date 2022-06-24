Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: NATION DEL31 RS-LD OATH Naidu administers oath to five newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to five newly-elected MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. DEL30 MH-HIMANTA All 'tourists' are welcome in Assam, says CM Himanta on Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday sought to downplay the camping of Maharashtra's rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in his state saying all ''tourists'' are welcome there. BOM10 MH-SENA-UDDHAV I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav amid rebellion in Shiv Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of his party, which is currently battling a rebellion, and sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his political outfit and the MVA government. DEL24 MURMU-OPPN NDA prez nominee Murmu dials Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee seeking support New Delhi: NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Friday called up some key opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature. CAL8 OD-MISSILE Ship-borne weapon system VL-SRSAM successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast Balasore (Odisha): India on Friday successfully flight-tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, an official statement said. DEL39 DEF-AGNIPATH-IAF-RECRUITMENT IAF begins selection process under Agnipath scheme New Delhi: The recruitment process in the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme got underway on Friday with the opening of the registration window, a week after violent protests rocked several states. DEL47 APPOINTMENT-NITI-CEO Parameswaran Iyer appointed new Niti Aayog CEO New Delhi: Former Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Parameswaran Iyer was on Friday appointed the new CEO of Niti Aayog, according to a government order. DEL44 APPOINTMENT-IB Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets another year as R&AW chief New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30. MDS3 KA-OPENLETTER-CM Group of 75 ''concerned citizens'' write letter to K'taka CM, say deeply disturbed by recent developments Bengaluru: A group of 75 people including eminent personalities have written an open letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, expressing concern about ''recent developments'' that threaten to destroy peace and diversity in Karnataka. BUSINESS DEL29 BIZ-RBI-MONETARY POLICY Monetary policy actions likely to be more moderate than other nations, says RBI Dy Guv Patra New Delhi: RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra on Friday exuded confidence that the monetary policy actions will be more moderate than the rest of the world, as inflation is expected to fall below 6 per cent in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal. DEL28 BIZ-GADKARI-LD CAR SAFETY Automobiles in India to be accorded 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari New Delhi: To boost road safety in India, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the new car assessment program -- Bharat NCAP, proposes a mechanism wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based upon their performance in crash tests. LEGAL LGD11 SC-ZAKIA-SIT 2002 Gujarat riots: SIT came out with flying colours unscathed, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday appreciated the SIT for the “indefatigable work” done in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, saying it has come out with “flying colours unscathed” and there is no hesitation in accepting its opinion that no case has been made out to indicate a larger conspiracy to cause or precipitate mass violence against the minority community in the state. FOREIGN FGN26 PAK-SHEHBAZ-LD SUPER TAX Pakistan PM Sharif announces 10 per cent ‘super tax’ on large-scale industries Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced a 10 per cent “super tax” on large-scale industries like cement, steel and automobiles, a move he said was aimed at tackling spiralling inflation and saving the cash-strapped country from going ''bankrupt.'' By Sajjad Hussain PTI RDT RDT RDT

