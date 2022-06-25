World News Roundup: Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake; Death and despair as gunman opens fire at Oslo gay bar on Pride parade day and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Vital medical supplies reached hospitals on Saturday in the remote area of Afghanistan hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, as the country's Taliban government appealed for more international aid. Authorities have called off the search for survivors in the mountainous southeastern region near the Pakistani border following Wednesday's 6.1-magnitude quake, which also injured about 2,000 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 homes.

Death and despair as gunman opens fire at Oslo gay bar on Pride parade day

Terrified revelers at a gay bar in Oslo hid in a basement and desperately called loved ones as a gunman went on the rampage, killing two people and injuring more than 20 on the day the city was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade. The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday, with victims shot inside and outside the London Pub, a longstanding hub of Oslo's LGBTQ scene, as well as in the surrounding streets and at one other bar in the center of the Norwegian capital.

Ukraine troops 'almost left' Sievierodonetsk as Russian missiles pound north, west

Ukrainian troops have "almost left" Sievierodonetsk after weeks of intense fighting against Russian forces, the mayor of the eastern city said on Saturday, signaling the biggest reversal for Ukraine since losing the port of Mariupol in May. As Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two entered its fifth month, a volley of Russian missiles also rained down on military facilities in western and northern Ukraine and on a southern city, Ukrainian officials said.

Duterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's office said on Saturday it was "exasperated" with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan and his plan to resume an investigation into killings during the government's crackdown on drugs. Khan said on Friday that a deferral of the ICC's probe sought by Manila was not warranted and the probe should recommence as quickly as possible.

Top EU diplomat heads to Tehran to revive the nuclear deal

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Iran on Friday to try to urge Tehran to seal an agreement to revive the nuclear deal with world powers signed in 2015 that the United States withdrew from but is now seeking to save. Called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and struck by Iran and six major powers, Tehran limited its nuclear program to make it harder for it to get a bomb in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

UK PM Boris Johnson urges restraint on public pay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that public pay could not be raised sharply, as demanded by trade unions, because it would risk fuelling a further rise in inflation. "What we can't have is a situation in which increases in pay are just wiped out by further increases in prices, and so that's why you've got to be responsible," Johnson told Sky News.

Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID

Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. The two major cities were among several places in China that implemented curbs to stop the spread of the Omicron wave from March to May, with Shanghai imposing a two-month-long city-wide lockdown that lifted on June 1.

EU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met Iran's top diplomat on Saturday, Iranian state TV reported, as the bloc seeks to break an impasse between Tehran and Washington over reinstating a nuclear pact. The United States said earlier in June it was awaiting a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 deal - under which Iran restricted its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions - without "extraneous" issues.

Norway shooting suspect thought to be Islamist with mental health issues - police

The arrested suspected in a fatal shooting spree in Oslo is believed to be a radicalized Islamist who has a history of mental illness, Norway's PST intelligence service said on Saturday. The suspect, who was not named by police, has been known to security services since 2015, the PST added.

North Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary

North Korea on Saturday condemned "aggression moves" by Washington and Seoul, vowing to take revenge as it marked the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War at a time of rising tension on the Korean Peninsula. Amid concerns North Korea could be preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in five years, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in May to deploy more U.S. weapons if it was necessary to deter the North.

