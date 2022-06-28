BRIEF-Serum Institute Of India's Covovax Has Been Approved By DCGI For Children Between The Age Group Of 7 & 12 Years - ANI Citing Sources

June 28 (Reuters) -

* SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA'S COVOVAX HAS BEEN APPROVED BY DCGI FOR CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGE GROUP OF 7 & 12 YEARS - ANI CITING SOURCES Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3u89Bd1]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)