World News Roundup: Tunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft; Sri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments - minister and more

Tunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft

The head of Tunisia's constitution committee blasted a proposed constitution published by President Kais Saied, local media reported on Sunday, reinforcing opposition fears that Saied was seeking to impose a unilateral charter. Sadok Belaid, a former constitutional law professor was named by Saied to draft a "new constitution for a new republic", said Saied's version was dangerous and did not resemble the first draft proposed by the constitution committee, the Assabet newspaper said.

Sri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments - minister

Sri Lanka is struggling to raise $587 million to pay for about half a dozen fuel shipments, a top minister said on Sunday as the cash-strapped country tries to cope with its worst financial crisis in decades. The country of 22 million people is unable to pay for the essential imports of food items, fertilizer, medicines, and fuel due to a severe dollar crunch.

Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree

Israel said on Sunday it would test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist to determine whether one of its soldiers shot her and said a U.S. observer would be present for the procedure that could deliver results within hours. The Palestinians, who on Saturday handed over the bullet to a U.S. security coordinator, said they had been assured that Israel would not take part in the ballistics.

Chance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities

The chance of finding 27 crew members alive from a vessel that snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through Hong Kong and southern China is "very slim", government rescue authorities said on Sunday, as the search for those missing continued. On Saturday, authorities rescued three of 30 crew members as strong winds and rain battered the coast and waters about 300 km (200 miles) southwest of the city, Hong Kong Government Flying Service said.

Germany and Ireland tell UK: No justification for breaking Brexit deal

Germany and Ireland on Sunday told Britain there was no legal or political justification for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland. The British parliament is considering a new law that would unilaterally change customs arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland that was initially agreed as part of its exit deal from the European Union.

Russia says its forces now have full control of east Ukraine region

Russia said on Sunday its forces and their allies had taken control of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, after capturing the final Ukrainian holdout of Lysychansk, although Ukraine has yet to comment after reporting heavy fighting there.

After fierce Ukrainian resistance prevented Russian from seizing the capital Kyiv after its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow turned its focus to taking full control of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

North Korea says U.S.-South Korea-Japan agreement materializes U.S. plan for 'Asian NATO'

North Korea criticized the United States, South Korea, and Japan's recent agreement on strengthening military cooperation to be a means to materialize a U.S. plan for a military alliance like NATO in the region. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said as much to a question put by KCNA, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Shelling hits eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, 'many killed' - mayor

The eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk was hit by powerful shelling from multiple rocket launchers on Sunday and many people were killed and wounded, the city's mayor Vadim Lyakh said. "There are 15 fires. Many killed and wounded," Lyakh wrote on Telegram. He said it was the most powerful recent shelling of the city.

Factbox-The legitimacy crisis in Libya's political institutions

Libyan protesters want the political authorities to quit and hold elections after previous transitional periods created institutions that clung on long after their mandates expired. Here are Libya's main political institutions that have so far failed to overcome entrenched differences between rival authorities in the east and west of the country, a divide that emerged after the 2011 toppling of autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

Russian ice hockey player detained over military service charge, RIA reports

A Russian ice hockey player under contract with a U.S.-based National Hockey League (NHL) team has been detained in Russia over charges he evaded military service and has since been taken to a military hospital after falling ill, his lawyer told a Russian state news agency. Ivan Fedotov, a goaltender on the Russian team that won silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May.

