BRIEF-UK's Minister For Investment Gerry Grimstone Has Written To PM Johnson To Resign From Department For International Trade- Sky News Reporter Tweet

July 8 (Reuters) -

* UK'S MINISTER FOR INVESTMENT GERRY GRIMSTONE HAS WRITTEN TO PM JOHNSON TO RESIGN FROM DEPARTMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL TRADE- SKY NEWS REPORTER TWEET

Also Read: Mohammed Zubair allegedly used controversial tweets to hurt religious feelings in effort to get fame, Delhi police tells court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)