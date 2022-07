BRIEF-WHO Says As Of 8 July, 35 Countries Reported 1010 Probable Cases Of Severe Acute Hepatitis Of Unknown Aetiology In Children, Including 22 Deaths

July 13 (Reuters) -

* WHO SAYS AS OF 8 JULY 2022, 35 COUNTRIES REPORTED 1010 PROBABLE CASES OF SEVERE ACUTE HEPATITIS OF UNKNOWN AETIOLOGY IN CHILDREN, INCLUDING 22 DEATHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

