US Domestic News Roundup: Texas power use breaks record in heat wave again with no blackouts; Gasoline, and food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas power use breaks record in heat wave again with no blackouts

Power demand in Texas hit another all-time high on Tuesday as consumers crank up their air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave after homes and businesses conserved energy earlier this week to avoid help avoid rotating blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, warned over the weekend that it might have to take emergency measures on Monday, including rotating blackouts, to maintain reliability.

Gasoline, and food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years and cementing the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month. The consumer price index increased 1.3% last month after advancing 1.0% in May, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

No change in U.S. policy on Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, spokesman says

The White House spokesperson John Kirby said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan misspoke on Wednesday when he told reporters that the United States wished for a Palestinian consulate in East Jerusalem. Kirby said there was no change in U.S. policy regarding the consulate.

U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group operating in South China Sea

The U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is carrying out security operations in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. navy said. "Our presence in the South China Sea demonstrates America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Capt. Fred Goldhammer, the commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, said in a statement.

Trump steps up attacks on Musk, who said Trump needs to 'sail into the sunset'

Donald Trump on Tuesday ratcheted up attacks on Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, after Musk said Trump was too old to become the next U.S. president and Trump needed to "sail into the sunset." The former U.S. president said Musk would have "begged" him for government subsidies, in a message on his own social media app, Truth Social.

Trump incited Jan. 6 attack after 'unhinged' White House meeting, panel told

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of inciting a mob of followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch bid to remain in power fueled by a chaotic meeting with some of his most ardent supporters. The House of Representatives committee also produced evidence that aides and outside agitators knew before the riot that Trump would urge thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol that day.

Ahead of Saudi visit, White House signals COVID requires Biden to avoid handshakes

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to reduce direct contact, such as shaking hands, during his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week because of COVID-19 risks, White House officials said on Wednesday. The apparent shift in policy comes as the White House was facing questions about whether Biden would be photographed shaking hands or meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

China says it 'drove' away U.S. destroyer that sailed near disputed isles

A U.S. destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had "driven away" the ship after it illegally entered territorial waters. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom of Navigation Operations in the South China Sea challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.

Relatives of some Saudi detainees anxiously await Biden's trip

Malik al-Dowaish was arrested this month following years of campaigning for the release of his father, who was himself detained in 2016 after he gave a sermon seen as critical of the Saudi Arabian royal family, two sources familiar with the matter said. "I really don't know the secret behind my father's arrest," Dowaish said, in a video that he recorded before his arrest and seen by Reuters. "But it is very strange that he has not been tried so that a court could look at any charges that have been brought against him."

U.S. Justice Dept launches task force to protect women's reproductive rights

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to protect women's reproductive healthcare freedom, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. The task force, which will be chaired by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, will monitor and evaluate state legislation and enforcement actions that threaten to "infringe on federal legal protections" related to reproductive healthcare, the department said.

(With inputs from agencies.)