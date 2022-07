BRIEF-U.S. FDA Says Issued 107 Warning Letters To Retailers In Last Two Weeks For Illegally Selling Non-Tobacco Nicotine Products To Underage Purchasers

* U.S. FDA - ISSUED 107 WARNING LETTERS TO RETAILERS IN LAST TWO WEEKS FOR ILLEGALLY SELLING NON-TOBACCO NICOTINE PRODUCTS TO UNDERAGE PURCHASERS

* U.S. FDA - AFTER JULY 13, 2022, ANY NEW NON-TOBACCO NICOTINE PRODUCT THAT HAS NOT RECEIVED PREMARKET AUTHORIZATION FROM FDA CANNOT BE LEGALLY MARKETED * FDA- ISSUED FIRST TWO WARNING LETTERS TO MANUFACTURERS FOR UNLAWFULLY MARKETING NON-TOBACCO NICOTINE E-LIQUID PRODUCTS WITHOUT REQUIRED AUTHORIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

