US Domestic News Roundup: Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander; Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal and more

Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander

A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday before a bystander fatally shot the assailant, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. Two other people were injured in the incident, which took place in the early evening at Greenwood Park Mall, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Boeing says 'lessons learned' from costly Air Force One deal

Boeing's defense chief said on Sunday it had learned lessons from a contract to supply the U.S. presidency with new Air Force One aircraft, which has cost the planemaker almost $1 billion in charges and is up to three years behind schedule. Ted Colbert did not give details of learnings, but said they had contributed to a new schedule for the two planes that has seen deliveries pushed back to 2026 and 2027.

Report finds 'systemic failures,' poor leadership in response to Uvalde shooting

A Texas legislators' probe of the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership for contributing to the death toll, a report released on Sunday found. The Texas House of Representatives committee investigation marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine why it took more than an hour for police and other officers to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Top U.S. energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Major crude oil producers have spare capacity and are likely to boost supplies following President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, a senior U.S. energy envoy said on Sunday. Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. State Department adviser for energy security, said: "Based on what we heard on the trip, I'm pretty confident that we'll see a few more steps in the coming weeks."

U.S. investigates California Tesla crash that killed a motorcyclist

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a special investigation into the crash of a 2021 Tesla Model Y vehicle that killed a motorcyclist in California, it said on Monday. Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles and where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used. A total of 18 crash deaths were reported in those Tesla-related investigations, including the most recent fatal California crash.

Biden names board to help end freight railroad and union contract disputes

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday named the members of an emergency board tasked with helping resolve disputes between freight rail carriers and their unions, the White House said. Biden signed an order on Friday ahead of a deadline to intervene in nationwide U.S. railroad labor talks covering 115,000 workers or open the door to a potential strike or lockout that could threaten an already fragile economy and choke supplies of food and fuel.

Former Trump adviser Bannon on trial for defying a congressional subpoena

Jury selection begins on Monday in the criminal trial of Steve Bannon, a former presidential aide to Donald Trump, who faces charges that he defied a congressional subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters. Bannon, 68, is facing two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress after he declined to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives committee.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, saying it rewarded a dictatorship and should have never taken place given its leader's involvement in murdering a journalist. Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence agencies believe ordered the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit.

Anthony Fauci to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term - Politico

Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden's term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday. Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the U.S. government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penalty phase begins for man facing death for Florida mass school shooting

Opening arguments are set to begin on Monday in the penalty phase of the trial of the man who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the premeditated murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

