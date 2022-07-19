US Domestic News Roundup: Texas state police to conduct internal review of Uvalde shooting response; U.S. prosecutors to open a criminal case against Trump ex-adviser Bannon and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas state police to conduct internal review of Uvalde shooting response

Texas state police will form an "internal committee" to review the response by state law enforcement to the May elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, after a Texas legislators' probe blamed "systemic failures" and poor leadership, the state's Department of Public Safety (DPS) said on Monday. The report released on Sunday of the Texas House of Representatives committee investigation marked the most exhaustive attempt so far to determine why it took more than an hour for police and other officers to confront and kill the 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre.

U.S. prosecutors to open a criminal case against Trump ex-adviser Bannon

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday are due to begin making their case that Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, broke the law by defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the former president. Bannon, 68, is facing two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress after he declined last year to provide testimony or documents to the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee.

Armed bystander credited with preventing more deaths in Indiana shooting

The gunman who killed three people in a shopping mall near Indianapolis would likely have taken many more lives if not for the "heroic" actions of an armed bystander who shot the suspect dead and stopped the attack, police said on Monday. Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was lawfully carrying a concealed pistol at the time, "engaged" the suspect on Sunday almost as soon he opened fire with a rifle in a food court at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, authorities said. Police said they did not know the motive behind the rampage.

Pentagon and Lockheed reach deal to build 375 F-35 fighter jets

The U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin Corp to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, the two parties said on Monday, amid expectations the price of the most common version of the aircraft would increase due to inflation and slower production. "We are pleased to announce that the Department and Lockheed Martin reached a handshake agreement for the next F-35 lot buy on a basis of 375 aircraft," said William LaPlante, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer.

Months later, U.S. Senate tries again for a computer chip bill to compete with China

Over a year after passing its first version of a bill boosting semiconductor competition with China, the U.S. Senate was due to begin voting on Tuesday on a slimmed-down version of legislation to provide more than $50 billion in subsidies for the computer chip industry. The Senate's Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced that the first procedural vote would take place on Tuesday, calling U.S. semiconductor manufacturing a matter of national security as well as a source of jobs.

Biden considers calling climate emergency as soon as this week - paper

U.S. President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week, the Washington Post newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources. The move came after two U.S. Senate Democrats urged Biden to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems, including solar panels.

Kansas to vote on abortion rights in first statewide test after Roe's demise

A fight over abortion access in Middle America is roiling the hills and plains of Kansas, where voters will decide whether the state's constitution should go on protecting the right to terminate a pregnancy. The Aug. 2 vote is the first statewide electoral test of abortion rights since June 24 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

U.S. housing starts drop to the lowest in nine months in June

New U.S. home-building activity fell to a nine-month low in June and permits for new construction projects slipped as well, the latest indication of a cooling housing market as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability. Housing starts fell 2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.559 million units last month, the lowest level since September 2021, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for May was revised higher to a rate of 1.591 million units from the previously reported 1.549 million units.

Average U.S. retail gasoline price falls below $4.50 a gallon - AAA

The U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday, slipping below $4.50 for the first time in nine weeks, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed. The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever on July 11, but since then prices have come down, as overall supply has increased and U.S. demand has moderated to some extent, in part due to higher rates.

U.S. advisers say no need for Disinformation Governance Board

Advisers to the U.S. Homeland Security Department said there was no need for the Disinformation Governance Board created by President Joe Biden's administration earlier this year. The recommendation from a Homeland Security Advisory Council subcommittee comes two months after Nina Jankowicz, the head of Biden's disinformation-fighting advisory group, resigned.

