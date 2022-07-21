US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to outline $37 billion funding request for crime prevention; U.S. venue cancels comedian Dave Chappelle's show following backlash and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden to outline $37 billion funding request for crime prevention

President Joe Biden will lay out plans on Thursday to ask Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs as he seeks to address one of the top concerns among Americans ahead of congressional elections in November. Biden will outline details of his Safer America Plan in a visit to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The $37 billion will be included in his budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023, which begins Oct. 1.

U.S. venue cancels comedian Dave Chappelle's show following backlash

A U.S. venue canceled Dave Chappelle's stand-up show just hours before he was due on stage on Wednesday after critics lamented the scheduled gig following controversy over the comedian's jokes about transgender people. In a statement on its website, First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota said Chappelle's show would move to the city's Varsity Theater, where the U.S. comedian is also due to perform on Thursday and Friday.

Ex-Trump aide Bannon to seek dismissal of criminal contempt of Congress charges

Former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon will ask a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss criminal charges alleging he willfully defied a subpoena by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon's defense attorneys, notified U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of his plans to seek to have the charges dismissed on Wednesday, shortly after the prosecution rested its case.

Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are concerned Huawei could obtain sensitive data on military drills and the readiness status of bases and personnel via the equipment, one of the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation is confidential and involves national security.

Heatwave set to sear U.S. East Coast, South for third day

An unrelenting heat wave on Thursday was expected to scorch the U.S. East Coast and South for the third day as dangerously high temperatures had forecasters warning about the dangers of dehydration and exposure. Heat warnings and advisories were in effect from South Carolina up into parts of New England as heat index values were expected to reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit (41 C) in Washington D.C. and near 100 degrees in New York City on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

After starring role in Jan. 6 hearings, Liz Cheney faces tough test back home

During weeks of hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, Republican Representative Liz Cheney has sat shoulder-to-shoulder with Democrats eager to portray the former president as a danger to democracy. Her role as vice chair of the congressional panel investigating the 2021 assault has won her national praise from Trump critics on both sides of the political aisle, amid mounting evidence that the former president sought to remain in power by spreading falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election.

U.S. Capitol probe's 'season finale' to focus on Trump supporters' three-hour rage

The U.S. congressional probe of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters wraps up its summer hearings on Thursday with a prime-time presentation focused on the three hours of rage following the former president's raucous speech that day. The hearing will detail both the scenes of violence that played out as Trump supporters fought their way into the Capitol and Trump's actions in the 187 minutes between his speech urging his supporters to "fight like hell" and the final release of a video urging rioters to go home.

Uvalde schools police chief faces termination vote on Saturday

The school board in Uvalde, Texas, plans to vote this weekend on a superintendent's recommendation to fire the school district police chief widely criticized for his handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in May. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the employment fate of Pete Arredondo in closed session during a special meeting on Saturday, according to a public agenda posted on the district's website on Wednesday.

U.S. open to discussing Colombia trade deal with next president -official

The Biden administration is willing to discuss the existing U.S.-Colombia trade agreement with the Andean country's next president, a senior U.S. official said, as Washington dispatched a high-level delegation on Thursday to begin forging a relationship with him. Gustavo Petro, a 62-year-old economist who will become Colombia's first leftist leader next month, talked during his campaign about proposals to renegotiate trade pacts, including a 2012 deal with the United States, but moderated some of his stances by the time he was elected last month.

Democrat Elaine Luria in spotlight as Jan. 6 probe turns to Trump's inaction

Democratic U.S. Representative Elaine Luria's stint on Thursday leading the questioning at a prime-time hearing into the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump will be the highest-profile moment of her four-year-old legislative career. The former Navy commander was part of a class of Democrats first elected to Congress in 2018 on a "blue wave" of liberal outrage over Trump's conduct in the White House.

