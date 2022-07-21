Left Menu

NTAGI panel reviews data for Corbevax as booster for adults who got Covishield, Covaxin shots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:03 IST
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s Covid working group has reviewed the data of Biological E's Corbevax to allow it as booster for those aged 18 and above fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said Thursday.

No recommendation has yet been made in this matter by the NTAGI panel in its meeting on Wednesday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 4 approved Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above.

India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, Corbevax, is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

''The NTAGI panel reviewed the the data of Biological E's Corbevax as a booster for those aged 18 and above fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin,'' an official source told PTI.

Everyone aged 18 years and above is being administered free precaution doses of Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which began on July 15.

The 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Over 6 crore precaution doses have been administered so far in the country.

