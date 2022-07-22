US Domestic News Roundup: Biden doing 'fine' one day after COVID diagnosis, White House says; Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden doing 'fine' one day after COVID diagnosis, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to have mild symptoms of COVID-19, the White House said on Friday, one day after he tested positive for the virus and as a highly contagious subvariant drives a new wave of cases in the United States. "He was doing just fine" as of Thursday night, White House COVID Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN.

Courts block Louisiana abortion laws, allow Florida's 15-week ban

A Louisiana judge on Thursday blocked enforcement of the state's "trigger" laws banning abortion while a Florida appeals court declined to put on hold a prohibition on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy that took effect earlier this month. The rulings came amid a flurry of litigation over abortion bans that began springing into effect in mostly Republican-led states after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide.

Prosecutors set to urge conviction of Trump ex-adviser Bannon

Federal prosecutors are due to make their final pitch to jurors on Friday to convict Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's former presidential adviser, on charges of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena by the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. The prosecution and defense are expected to deliver closing arguments to the 12-member jury in federal court, with deliberations expected to begin afterward. The defense rested its case on Thursday without calling any witnesses after the prosecution rested on Wednesday, having called two witnesses over two days.

Biden says he is 'doing well,' working after testing positive for COVID

Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday. Biden, 79, has a runny nose, fatigue, and an occasional dry cough, symptoms which he began to experience late on Wednesday, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a note released on Thursday. Biden has begun taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, O'Connor said.

Man tries to stab New York governor candidate Zeldin on stage

A man climbed on stage and tried to stab U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin on Thursday as he gave a speech in his run for New York governor, the candidate and authorities said. Zeldin was unhurt and his attacker arrested.

Former Minneapolis police officer jailed for 2-1/2 years in George Floyd case

A former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on federal charges stemming from his role in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests around the world against racial injustice, a court spokesperson said. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on charges that he had deprived Floyd of his civil rights and caused Floyd's death during an attempt to arrest him.

Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings lay blame at Trump's feet

After losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump ignored close allies who told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were untrue, and when the followers who believed his false accusations stormed the U.S. Capitol, he sat back and watched. That was the narrative the U.S. House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack laid out in eight hearings over six weeks, which wrapped up with a study of the former president's actions during the 187-minute assault on Congress by thousands of his supporters.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful. The justices on a 5-4 vote denied the Biden administration's request to block a federal judge's ruling that had prevented immigration officials from carrying out the enforcement guidelines while litigation over the legality of the policy continues. But the court said in a brief order that it would fast-track the Biden administration appeal and hear oral arguments in December.

Six takeaways from Thursday's Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearing

Thursday's congressional committee hearing into Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by supporters of Donald Trump featured minute-by-minute accountings of the then-president's actions -- and inaction -- as his supporters launched a violent attack. Here are six takeaways from the hearing:

Trump watched Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot unfold on TV, ignored pleas to call for peace

Donald Trump sat for hours watching the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unfold on live TV, ignoring pleas by his children and other close advisers to urge his supporters to stop the violence, witnesses told a congressional hearing on Thursday. The House of Representatives Select Committee used its eighth hearing this summer to detail what members said was Trump's refusal to act for the 187 minutes between the end of his inflammatory speech at a rally urging supporters to march on the Capitol, and the release of a video telling them to go home.

