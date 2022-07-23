BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Excited To Work With Tesla Service To Enable Same-Hour Service, Applying Formula 1 Pit Crew Techniques To Teslas - Tweet

July 23 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS EXCITED TO WORK WITH TESLA SERVICE TO ENABLE SAME-HOUR SERVICE, APPLYING FORMULA 1 PIT CREW TECHNIQUES TO TESLAS - TWEET Source text: [https://bit.ly/3B6QwMG]

