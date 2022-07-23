BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Excited To Work With Tesla Service To Enable Same-Hour Service, Applying Formula 1 Pit Crew Techniques To Teslas - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:48 IST
July 23 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS EXCITED TO WORK WITH TESLA SERVICE TO ENABLE SAME-HOUR SERVICE, APPLYING FORMULA 1 PIT CREW TECHNIQUES TO TESLAS - TWEET Source text: [https://bit.ly/3B6QwMG]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement