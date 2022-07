BRIEF-Public Health Agency Of Canada (Phac) Says As Of Today, There Are 681 Confirmed Cases Of Monkeypox Across Five Provinces In Canada And Expected To Rise

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA (PHAC) IS ISSUING THIS STATEMENT TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING RESPONSE TO MONKEYPOX

* PHAC- AS OF TODAY, THERE ARE 681 CONFIRMED CASES OF MONKEYPOX ACROSS FIVE PROVINCES IN CANADA AND THESE NUMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO RISE AS OUTBREAK EVOLVES * PHAC- GOVERNMENT OF CANADA HAS DEPLOYED OVER 70,000 DOSES OF VACCINES FOR MONKEYPOX TO PROVINCES AND TERRITORIES

