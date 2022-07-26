BRIEF-SriLankan Airlines Says Co Has Taken Necessary Steps To Settle Interest Relating To Its U.S.$175,000,000 / 7.00 Per Cent Guaranteed Bond Due 2024
* SRILANKAN AIRLINES - CO HAS TAKEN NECESSARY STEPS TO SETTLE INTEREST RELATING TO ITS U.S.$175,000,000 / 7.00 PERCENT GUARANTEED BOND DUE IN 2024
* SRILANKAN AIRLINES SAYS THE INTEREST WAS PAID IN FULL WITHIN THE APPLICABLE GRACE PERIOD USING COMPANY FUNDS Source text: [https://bit.ly/3PwFXXw]
