World News Roundup: Hong Kong security law, imposed by China and denounced by the West, must be repealed, says U.N. panel; Pope's Canada tour heads to Quebec for political meetings and more

Hong Kong security law, imposed by China and denounced by the West, must be repealed, says U.N. panel

Hong Kong's controversial national security law should be repealed, experts on the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday, amid concerns the legislation is being used to crack down on free speech and dissent in the former British colony. Chinese and Hong Kong officials have repeatedly said the law, imposed by Beijing in 2020, was vital to restore stability after the city was rocked for months by sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019.

Pope's Canada tour heads to Quebec for political meetings

Pope Francis travels on Wednesday to Quebec for meetings with Canada's political leadership, a mostly political pause from the main purpose of his trip - apologizing for the Church's role in running indigenous schools. Francis leaves Edmonton, Alberta, for Quebec's capital city and goes directly from the airport to the Citadelle de Quebec, the largest British fortress built in North America.

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

A Texas man bought dozens of guns from licensed dealers in the state before illegally reselling at least 16, U.S. officials say. Twelve were traced to crimes committed in America. The other four were traced to crimes in Canada. The case of the 31-year-old, indicted last month on charges that could see him jailed for years, illustrates the leading role the Lone Star State now plays in the smuggling of guns used for violence in Canada, and how firearms tracing can help combat that trade.

Deadlock gives Iraq record run without government, hampering reforms

Iraq marked its longest post-election deadlock on Wednesday as infighting among Shi'ite and Kurdish groups, in particular, prevents the formation of a government, hampering reforms needed as the country struggles to recover from decades of conflict. More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record 290 days without a head of state or cabinet.

Israel says delegation bound for Moscow amid Jewish emigration agency dispute

An Israeli delegation will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with officials, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said, amid a dispute over the activities in Russia of an agency that helps Jews move to Israel. Russia's justice ministry is seeking the liquidation of the Russian branch of the non-profit Jewish Agency. Authorities have alleged it has breached privacy laws and are expected to present more details in a Russian court on Thursday.

Russia cuts gas flows further as Europe makes savings plea

Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. The cut in supplies, flagged by Gazprom earlier this week, has reduced the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline - the major delivery route to Europe for Russian gas - to a mere fifth of its total capacity.

Fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant in the balance after the Russian advance

The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant hung in the balance after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was underway nearby. If confirmed, the seizure of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than three weeks in what it calls its "special military operation".

U.S. basketball star Griner set to testify at Russian trial

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, on trial in Russia on drug charges, arrived in court on Wednesday to testify in a case that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

China closely tracking the debris of its most powerful rocket

China is closely tracking the remnants of a Long March 5B rocket launched over the weekend, but the chances of debris causing damage are very slim, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Last year, China was accused of being opaque, particularly by NASA, after it kept silent about the estimated debris trajectory of a Long March 5B rocket and its reentry window.

U.S. says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said, with Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine expected to be key agenda items. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)